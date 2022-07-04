86°
Florida county ordered to quarantine after giant snail invasion

1 hour 19 minutes 24 seconds ago Monday, July 04 2022 Jul 4, 2022 July 04, 2022 8:12 AM July 04, 2022 in News
Source: CNN
By: Sarah Lawrence

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. - A Florida county is under quarantine after a rapidly-growing population of invasive African snails was discovered on its grounds.

The giant African land snails are theorized to have come from the illegal pet trade. The snails carry a parasite called rat lungworm, which can cause meningitis in humans. 

The species can produce up to 2,500 eggs per year and feeds on native plants and even stucco and paint off of houses as a source of calcium. 

The quarantine took effect June 25 and prevents residents from moving the snail or related items, like plants and soil, in or out of the designated quarantine area. Residents who think they have spotted a giant African land snail are advised to call the FDACS hotline and avoid touching the snail without gloves on due to the meningitis risk.

