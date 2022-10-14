Florida Boulevard closure announced for Saturday; DOTD offers detours

BATON ROUGE - The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development announced the intersection of Florida Boulevard where it crosses O'Neal Lane and Central Thruway will be closed on Saturday.

The closure will start at around 4:30 a.m. to allow crews to address the "rough spots" on Florida Boulevard.

The DOTD said the roadway is expected to open Saturday evening, but did not provide a time.

The DOTD gave possible detours for drivers to use while the intersection is closed: