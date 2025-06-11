89°
Float builders create ultimate LSU display to celebrate Tigers heading to Omaha

By: Sarah Lawrence

BATON ROUGE - To see the LSU Tigers off on their journey to Omaha, a parade building studio has created the ultimate Louisiana experience by fusing two iconic Southern images. 

Kern Studios constructed Mardi Gras Mike, a 30-foot-long custom-built parade float that combined school pride with Louisiana flair. 

The float debuted Wednesday morning outside of Alex Box Stadium as fans saw the Tigers off on their journey to Omaha for the College World Series. 

Mardi Gras Mike will follow the Tigers to Omaha, and afterward will "lead the charge" at major events and tailgates in the future. 

"With the Tigers' winning history, we hope it won't be long before [Mardi Gras Mike] is leading a championship parade through Baton Rouge!" said Barry Kern, President of Kern Studios. 

