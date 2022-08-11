Flash flood warning in effect for parts of Baton Rouge Thursday afternoon

UPDATE: A flash flood warning is in effect for parts of Baton Rouge until 3:45 p.m. Thursday.

This is a breaking update. Read the original story below.

-----

Fog and light rain already out there with more heavy rain on the way.

THE FORECAST

Stream LIVE news here.

Today & Tonight: Some areas are dealing with patchy fog and others with rain. Give yourself a little extra time to drive around this morning. Showers and storms started in southeast Louisiana before the sun came up today. Showers may fill in for areas south of the interstate in the morning hours before more rain develops this afternoon. Like yesterday, showers and storms will be widespread. Heavy downpours may prompt flood advisories or warnings at any point through the day today. Make sure you have a way to get warnings. Between the showers, temperatures will be in the upper 80s with very high humidity. Overnight temperatures will be in the low 70s.

Up Next: Friday will be the last day with widespread showers and storms before the rain starts to scale back. Friday morning will be mostly dry with temperatures climbing to near 90°. On Saturday, about half of the area will see measurable rainfall. That rain will be in the afternoon hours. On Sunday, most locations will stay dry with only 30% of the area expected to see rain. The slightly drier trend will continue into the first half of next week. With less rain, the temperatures will be a bit higher. Temperatures will continue to trend in near 90° with the heat index near 100°. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

Reminder: With the threat for impactful weather— street and poor drainage flood —please have access to alerts through this week. You can download or activate the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device or turn on a NOAA Weather Radio for bulletins such as watches and urgent warnings. Of course, WBRZ, WBRZ+ and the Cable Weather Channel will have updates as active weather dictates.

In the Tropics:

There is an area to watch off the coast of Africa. It is not a major concern for the local area at this time, but we will continue to monitor for updates.

Central Tropical Atlantic:

A tropical wave located about 800 miles west-southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands continues to produce some disorganized shower activity. Upper-level winds are expected to become increasingly unfavorable for development during the next couple of days while the system moves generally west-northwestward at 15 to 20 mph across the tropical Atlantic.



* Formation chance through 48 hours...low...10 percent.

* Formation chance through 5 days...low...10 percent.