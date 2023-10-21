Flames from unattended trash fire spread to Ascension Parish home

ASCENSION PARISH - Flames from an unattended trash fire spread to a home in Ascension Parish, burning down the structure when people were inside.

Firefighters at the 5th Ward Volunteer Fire Department said the trash fire was unattended and spread to the structure. Firefighters said an infant was in the home at the time. All occupants safely made it outside.

Firefighters took the opportunity to remind residents that weather conditions make it very easy for fires to spread.