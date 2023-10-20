Five police chief candidates to be interviewed Monday, some will be eliminated

BATON ROUGE - A committee tasked with helping the Mayor-President find the new chief of police spent most of their hour long meeting Friday, deciding which candidate should get an interview.

Timothy Ballard, Myron Daniels, Sharon Douglas, Kevin Hienz, and Michael Manning will be interviewed Monday at 5PM

According to the agenda, the meeting was believed to discuss what questions the candidates would have to answer, and Lamont Cole says they have a long list.

"We are going to put those questions into different categories, each member will ask questions from those categories," Cole said.

Cole says the candidates may not be asked the same questions, but they will all answer questions from the same categories.

But the main portion of the meeting was the committee deciding which candidate will get an interview Monday.

At first, they were going to eliminate candidates from being able to be police chief. But the parish attorney's office said they could not do that because the public was not made aware.

So instead, they went down the list alphabetically deciding who would be interviewed.

It's important to note they did not get through the entire list, stopping at Michael Manning. That means some people will get an interview at a later date.

In addition, nobody has been eliminated from being considered to be the police chief yet, but that will likely change Monday.

The five interviewees will have a roughly 46 minute interview. This includes three minutes for an opening remark, 40 minutes to answer questions, and three minutes for closing remarks.

Each committee member will be able to ask up to two questions to each candidate. That means a candidate will answer no more than 20 questions.

After the interviews Monday, the committee will decide who else left on the list will get an interview, and will also start to eliminate candidates from consideration.