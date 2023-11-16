Five members of 'NBA North Side Rangers' street gang arrested

BATON ROUGE - Five members of the "NBA North Side Rangers" street gang, including two juveniles, were arrested on Thursday.

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the gang members were involved in two armed robberies that happened minutes apart. Police arrested 18-year-old Bradley Payne, 19-year-old Jermonte Clark, 19-year-old Tawayne Bridgewater Jr. and two juveniles—one 15 and the other 17.

The group was booked on the following charges:

Bradley Payne

- Two firearms seized (2 black Glocks, one which was stolen)

- 2 counts of Armed Robbery with a Firearm

- 2 counts of Contributing to the Delinquency of a Juvenile

- 2 counts of Criminal Street Gang

- 1 count of Access Device Fraud

- 1 count of False Imprisonment



Jermonte Clark

- 2 counts of Armed Robbery with a Firearm

- 2 counts of Contributing to the Delinquency of a Juvenile

- 2 counts of Criminal Street Gang

- 1 count of Access Device Fraud

- 1 count of False Imprisonment

- 1 count of Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana (525 grams / charged by Baker PD)



Tawayne Bridgewater Jr.

- 2 counts of Armed Robbery with a Firearm

- 2 counts of Contributing to the Delinquency of a Juvenile

- 2 counts of Criminal Street Gang

- 1 count of Access Device Fraud

- 1 count of False Imprisonment



Two Juveniles (15 & 17 years old)

- three firearms seized (2 AR pistols and 1 tan Glock, which was stolen and had an auto-sear “Glock switch”)

- 2 counts of Armed Robbery with a Firearm

- 2 counts of Illegal Possession of a Handgun by a Juvenile

- 2 counts of Criminal Street Gang

- 1 count of Access Device Fraud

- 1 count of False Imprisonment

- Additional pending charges for Illegal Possession of a Handgun by a Juvenile, Illegal Possession of a Stolen Firearm, and Possession of a Machine Gun by EBRSO

Each person arrested was booked with the criminal street gang statute. Arrest warrants said they are a part of the Never Broke Again North Side Ranger street gang.