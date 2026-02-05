Latest Weather Blog
Five LSU baseball players named to Preseason All-SEC teams; Tigers also favorites to finish first in SEC
BATON ROUGE — Five LSU baseball players were recognized as Preseason All-SEC selections, with the Tigers also being named the favorites to finish in first place in the conference on Thursday.
LSU received nine first-place votes as the favorite to win the SEC championship, followed by Mississippi State, Arkansas and Texas.
The Preseason All-SEC selections were determined in a vote by the league’s 16 head coaches.
LSU also has the most First-Team All-SEC selections with three, and LSU and Texas are tied for the most overall First and Second-Team selections with five.
Sophomore outfielder Derek Curiel, sophomore right-handed pitcher Casan Evans and senior right-handed pitcher Zac Cowan received First-Team Preseason All-SEC recognition, and junior shortstop Steven Milam and junior outfielder Jake Brown were voted to the Second Team.
