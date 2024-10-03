Five gang members accused of conspiracy; four arrested, one still wanted by BRPD

Lance White, Dedric White, David Hastings, Khalil Henderson (L to R)

BATON ROUGE — Five members of a Baton Rouge-based gang are accused of conspiring to commit murder and intimidate a witness, Baton Rouge Police said.

Four of the men have been arrested.

On Wednesday, 26-year-old Lance White was arrested Wednesday after a raid on a Pampas Street apartment where officers and U.S. Marshals found $410 in cash, 313 grams of marijuana, 9.5 doses of Adderall and two guns. White faces multiple charges, including possession with the intent to distribute, possession of a firearm and conspiracy to commit first-degree murder and to intimidate a witness.

Three of the accused gang members — Khalil Henderson, 20, Dedric White, 30, and David Hastings, 21 — were already in custody for previous narcotic and violent crime arrests by BRPD officers. They also face conspiracy to commit first-degree murder and intimidate a witness charges.

Another man, Michael Veal, 19, is still wanted for the same conspiracy charges.

BRPD said they obtained warrants for the arrests of Lance White, Henderson, Dedric White, Hastings and Veal on Sept. 9.