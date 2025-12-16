52°
First memorial marker for 1927 Great Flood centennial put in place at Pointe Coupee museum

1 hour 31 minutes 56 seconds ago Tuesday, December 16 2025 Dec 16, 2025 December 16, 2025 9:22 PM December 16, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

NEW ROADS - At the Pointe Coupee Museum, history was made today as the Great Flood centennial put their first memorial marker in place.

The marker commemorates the impact that the 1927 Mississippi River flood had on the parish. The base of the marker is a compass that provides historical facts about major events during or as a result of the flood.

