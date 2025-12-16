First memorial marker for 1927 Great Flood centennial put in place at Pointe Coupee museum

NEW ROADS - At the Pointe Coupee Museum, history was made today as the Great Flood centennial put their first memorial marker in place.

The marker commemorates the impact that the 1927 Mississippi River flood had on the parish. The base of the marker is a compass that provides historical facts about major events during or as a result of the flood.