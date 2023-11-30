First he got $9,605; now Baton Rouge bank robber gets nearly six years

A Baton Rouge man has been sentenced to nearly six years in federal prison for bank robbery.

The U.S. Attorney's office said Thursday that Floyd C. Hose Jr., 38, admitted to robbing a Cottonport Bank branch in Baton Rouge back in December 2022. At the time, Hose took $9,605 after passing a note to a teller that read "Don't do anything stupid or you will get hurt."

A search of Hose's apartment uncovered a mask and money. Prosecutors say that after the items were seized, Hose confessed.

In addition to his 70-month prison term, Hose will be on three years of supervised release after he is freed. He also must repay the bank.

The robbery was investigated by the FBI and Baton Rouge Police.