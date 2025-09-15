88°
Firefighters respond to Popeyes on Burbank Drive

Monday, September 15 2025
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Popeyes workers had to evacuate their building on Monday afternoon due to a fire at the Burbank Drive location. 

The St. George Fire Department responded to the fast food joint shortly before 4 p.m. due to a reported fire. 

It's unclear how the fire started or how much damage was done to the building. 

