88°
Latest Weather Blog
Firefighters respond to Popeyes on Burbank Drive
BATON ROUGE - Popeyes workers had to evacuate their building on Monday afternoon due to a fire at the Burbank Drive location.
The St. George Fire Department responded to the fast food joint shortly before 4 p.m. due to a reported fire.
Trending News
It's unclear how the fire started or how much damage was done to the building.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Joe Burrow out for at least three months after toe injury in...
-
Investigative Unit: LSU research lab manager accused of stealing gas, pressure washer...
-
North 44th Street home ruled total loss after Monday morning house fire...
-
K9 with the Tangipahoa Sheriff's Office receives custom made vest
-
WATCH- 'I'll do better:' Brian Kelly addresses viral outburst at Saturday's postgame...
Sports Video
-
WATCH- 'I'll do better:' Brian Kelly addresses viral outburst at Saturday's postgame...
-
LSU stays put in AP Top 25 Poll after defense-led win over...
-
Saints fall to 49ers 26-21 in week two
-
LSU football beats Florida, 20-10
-
$$$ Best Bets: College Football Week 3: Tigers vs. Gators & Are...