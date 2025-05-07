69°
Firefighters rescue four kittens trapped in engine
BATON ROUGE - Baton Rouge Firefighters rescued four tiny kittens that were stuck in an engine.
Feline rescue Cat Haven said that a woman drove into the parking lot Tuesday right before they were closing for the evening. They said she was frantic, telling rescuers she heard tiny meows coming from underneath the hood of her vehicle.
Multiple firefighters from the Baton Rouge Fire Department came to the rescue and removed four little kittens that were trapped.
"All kittens are doing well thanks to the diligent firefighters who came to our rescue," Cat Haven said.
