Firefighters rescue 3 from home along Fernwood Drive after tree falls on house

BATON ROUGE - First responders helped three people out of a home on Fernwood Drive that was damaged when a tree fell on top of it.

According to the Baton Rouge Fire Department, the tree fell around 5 p.m. An hour and a half later, three people had been rescued by firefighters and were uninjured.

Officials are asking for people to avoid Fernwood Drive while firefighters survey the property and the Red Cross helps the displaced residents.