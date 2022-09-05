83°
Latest Weather Blog
Firefighters investigating after apartment building burned down Monday afternoon
BATON ROUGE - An apartment building on Denham Street burned down Monday afternoon and fire officials have not determined how the blaze started.
According to the Baton Rogue Fire Department, firefighters showed up to the apartments around 12:40 p.m. to find the occupant of the home standing outside, watching the flames.
Firefighters said the fire started a garage below the apartments and flames spread upward.
Trending News
No injuries were reported.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
LSU police investigating alleged rape at on-campus apartment over the weekend
-
Southeastern drops their season opener to UL Lafayette 24 to 7
-
Final: Southern Jaguars beat Florida Memorial Lions 86-0
-
Southern fans get hype over the first game, predicting a great football...
-
With college football back in full swing, restaurants are ready for the...
Sports Video
-
Southeastern drops their season opener to UL Lafayette 24 to 7
-
Final: Southern Jaguars beat Florida Memorial Lions 86-0
-
Nearly 20 years after sharing championship parade, LSU and Southern football teams...
-
Channel 2's Best Bet$ College Football: Week 1
-
Former Catholic running back George Hart grinding his way up the depth...