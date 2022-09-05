82°
Firefighters investigating after apartment building burned down Monday afternoon

1 hour 36 minutes 50 seconds ago Monday, September 05 2022 Sep 5, 2022 September 05, 2022 2:50 PM September 05, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - An apartment building on Denham Street burned down Monday afternoon and fire officials have not determined how the blaze started. 

According to the Baton Rogue Fire Department, firefighters showed up to the apartments around 12:40 p.m. to find the occupant of the home standing outside, watching the flames. 

Firefighters said the fire started a garage below the apartments and flames spread upward. 

No injuries were reported.

