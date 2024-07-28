Latest Weather Blog
Firefighters feel 'betrayed' after vehicle break ins Saturday night, four guns stolen
BATON ROUGE - Deputies responded to two separate car burglaries Saturday night, with both incidents occurring at different fire stations in East Baton Rouge Parish.
Firefighters returned from a late night call to find someone had broken into multiple employee vehicles at the East Side Fire Department on Old Hammond Highway.
"It's a betrayal of trust, that you park out here and we're here to do good, we're here to serve the people, we're here to help and somebody takes advantage of it," Captain John Taylor said.
The burglars shattered the window of the district chief's truck. Deputies said two personal guns were stolen.
"They came in, broke the windows, they looked for anything they could grab pretty easily, cash, guns, things on that line," Taylor said.
Luckily, they couldn't get any further.
"The stations are secured at night, we have locks on all the doors and the bay doors are locked so they weren't able to get inside so it looks like they just hit the vehicles," Taylor said.
Trending News
The fire station is a public building, with no restrictions on people getting into the parking lot.
"You notice there's no fences or gates around, and people see that opportunity and take it," Taylor said.
Taylor said deputies had just left St. George Fire Station 66 for the same call when they showed up to East Side. Deputies said a personal vehicle was broken into at St. George. Two personal guns were also stolen from St. George.
Neither fire station had security cameras set up where the burglaries took place.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Deputies arrest man who allegedly assaulted fiancee, fled into woods
-
Teams working to clean up oil spill in Bayou Lafourche
-
Man accused of murdering Southern student extradited to Mississippi
-
Firefighters feel 'betrayed' after multiple break ins Saturday night
-
Two dead, six others injured after boat crash, search and rescue on...