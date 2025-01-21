27°
Firefighters battling massive house fire in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE - Crews are battling a massive house fire at a residence near the corner of Progress and Slate streets.
Firefighters got the call around 1:30 p.m. that the home was on fire.
No information about how the fire started was released.
