Firefighters battling massive house fire in Baton Rouge

By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - Crews are battling a massive house fire at a residence near the corner of Progress and Slate streets.

Firefighters got the call around 1:30 p.m. that the home was on fire. 

No information about how the fire started was released. 

