Latest Weather Blog
Firefighters and industrial workers train for critical rope and confined space rescues in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE - Firefighters and industrial workers from around the nation, even some from Canada, are here in Baton Rouge training to get certified in rope and confined space rescues. Brad Warr, the chief instructor from ROCO, said these skills are essential.
"It's a really stressful two weeks for the students. This is not a class that you just come and attend and you get a gold star for being here," Wart said. "This is going to allow them to perform rope rescues, the typical stuff you might see on TV with someone stuck on a scaffold, or someone in a refinery that's up on a platform that needs to get down, or even a backcountry rescue taking somebody off the side of a cliff or off a bridge."
In Louisiana, covered with swamps and wilderness areas, home to industrial plants and prone to weather disasters, these skills are critical.
"In the class, we spend a tremendous amount of time moving people in stroke baskets, stretchers, and out of really tight spots so moving patients is the highest priority for this class," Warr said. "These are highly specific and highly technical skills that only a certain amount of people have, so by being able to come here you get to go back to your department and offer a level of service that your community might not have had before."
Trending News
Firefighters from Baton Rouge and St. George are in the training. They'll be tested on their skills on Dec. 20th.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
$12 billion AI data center being built in West Feliciana Parish; first...
-
Surrounding city leaders reflect on Sid Edwards Mayor-President win
-
Judge won't force BESE to add Impact Charter School contract renewal to...
-
Iberville Parish President supports Gov. Landry's tax plan to borrow money from...
-
Former Central officer arrested for payroll fraud now accused of defrauding $24k...
Sports Video
-
Southern men's basketball gets fourth win in a row after defeating Lindsey...
-
LSU loses another skill player to the transfer portal
-
Seven LSU Tigers make 2024 All-SEC Football teams
-
LSU men and women pick up wins on the hardwood
-
Southern women's basketball gets first win of the season over Southern at...