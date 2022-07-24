77°
Firefighter and civilian hurt during kitchen fire on James Victor Drive

4 hours 33 minutes 35 seconds ago Saturday, July 23 2022 Jul 23, 2022 July 23, 2022 8:41 PM July 23, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - A firefighter and a civilian were hurt after a kitchen fire started in a home along James Victor Drive on Saturday. 

St. George Fire Department said the fire started shortly before 5 p.m. and the damage was contained to the kitchen. 

Officials said a civilian and a firefighter were taken to a hospital and treated for minor injuries and are both in stable condition. 

