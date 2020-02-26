49°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Fired employee killed 5 in shooting spree at MillerCoors building in Milwaukee

44 minutes 34 seconds ago Wednesday, February 26 2020 Feb 26, 2020 February 26, 2020 6:47 PM February 26, 2020 in News
Source: ABC News
By: WBRZ Staff
Photo: WISN

MILWAUKEE, WI — Reports say an ex-employee fatally shot five people before killing himself at the MillerCoors building in Milwaukee.

Officials told WISN the gunman had been fired Wednesday and returned to the site with a gun.

At least eight people were shot in the attack, officials said. Six people, inlcuding the shooter, were said to be dead as of Wednesday evening.

Remaining employees were evacuated from the brewery campus on city buses. 

The FBI and ATF have responded to the scene to assist with local law enforcement.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days