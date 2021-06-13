Fire truck reportedly involved in head-on crash in Denham Springs

74°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Sunday, June 13 2021
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

DENHAM SPRINGS - Police are investigating a crash involving a fire engine and another vehicle in Livingston Parish Sunday afternoon. 

Livingston Fire officials confirmed one of their trucks was involved in the wreck on Pete's Highway but could say little else about the incident. Sources said the truck collided with another vehicle head-on, leaving at least one person hurt.

The Denham Springs Police Department confirmed it was investigating the wreck but did not release any other details. 

