Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Fire on Hollywood Street displaces seven; cause of fire undetermined

2 hours 8 minutes 13 seconds ago Wednesday, January 22 2025 Jan 22, 2025 January 22, 2025 10:44 PM January 22, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

BATON ROUGE - A house fire on Hollywood Street displaced seven people Wednesday night, according to the Baton Rouge Fire Department.

BRFD said a two-story home had heavy smoke and fire visible from one side of the structure around 8:40 p.m. Firefighters located the fire in the attic and contained it. The rest of the house was heavily impacted by smoke and water.

The displaced occupants will be provided temporary housing at a local shelter. Investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire.

