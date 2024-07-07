89°
Fire officials investigating after house fire on North 38th Street Saturday night
BATON ROUGE - Firefighters put out a house fire on North 38th Street Saturday night, according to the Baton Rouge Fire Department.
The fire took place at a single-family home around 10 p.m. Saturday night. No one was inside the home and firefighters were able to contain the fire before it spread to neighboring homes.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
