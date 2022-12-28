47°
Latest Weather Blog
Fire inside walls of Caesar's Superdome forces evacuation
NEW ORLEANS - A fire inside the walls the Caesar's Superdome forced construction crews to evacuate early Wednesday morning.
The New Orleans Fire Department said it was a one-alarm fire caused by construction inside the walls of the Superdome.
Trending News
It's unclear if anyone was injured, and the extent of the damage was not specified.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Nightly lane closures to begin January in preparation for I-10 widening project
-
Southwest calls situation 'unacceptable' as nearly 40 flights out of MSY canceled
-
Child dead after being pulled from freezing water on Christmas Eve; coroner...
-
Teen badly hurt after crash near Highland Road
-
Ex-teacher accused of molesting student