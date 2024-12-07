46°
Fire guts house on Jackson Avenue; BRFD says it's a total loss

By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — Fire officials say a home on Jackson Avenue was destroyed Saturday morning.

Investigators believe the "improper disposal of smoking materials" caused the fire at a house that didn't have electrical service. 

Firefighters responded at 10:33 a.m. and the fire in the 2600 block of Jackson Avenue was under control within 16 minutes. No injuries were reported, nor were any neighboring structures impacted.

The house was valued at about $100,000, the agency said.

