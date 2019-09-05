Fire crews responding to house fire off Essen Lane

BATON ROUGE- Fire crews are responding to a house fire off Essen Lane.



Authorities got reports of the fire around 6 a.m. Thursday at 8200 block of Rainbow Dr.

Once they arrived on the scene they found the fire coming through the roof of the house.

There was no one home at the time of the blaze. They were able to put the blaze out within the hour. Fire crews say the damages are extensive.

There is no cause or origin of the fire at the time.