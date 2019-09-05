91°
Latest Weather Blog
Fire crews responding to house fire off Essen Lane
BATON ROUGE- Fire crews are responding to a house fire off Essen Lane.
Authorities got reports of the fire around 6 a.m. Thursday at 8200 block of Rainbow Dr.
Once they arrived on the scene they found the fire coming through the roof of the house.
There was no one home at the time of the blaze. They were able to put the blaze out within the hour. Fire crews say the damages are extensive.
There is no cause or origin of the fire at the time.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Baton Rouge's Health District opens up more infrastructure with ribbon cutting of...
-
Deputies investigating reported overnight shooting at Highland Park
-
Amid nationwide concerns, health officials asking La. physicians to report vaping-related illnesses
-
LSU fans get far fewer allotted tickets for big match-up with UTLSU...
-
After national, local incidents authorities expected to announce gun safety program
Sports Video
-
Hunter Register leads Southern's offense despite loss to McNeese
-
Taylor Bannister's journey to becoming a LSU Volleyball Superstar
-
Late Position Battle at Middle Linebacker A Positive for LSU
-
Chioma Eriken Deflects Tough Shots & Autism
-
Southeastern Looking for Vast Improvement from Last Year's 4-7 Campaign