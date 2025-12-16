62°
Latest Weather Blog
Fire crews respond to house fire started in fireplace on North Acadian Thruway
BATON ROUGE — The Baton Rouge Fire Department responded to a house fire on North Acadian Thruway around 12 a.m. Tuesday morning.
When firefighters arrived, they saw smoke coming from the roof of the house. Fire officials said that the fire started when a fireplace was left burning after the occupants went to sleep.
The residents were awakened by smoke inside the home and discovered the fire in the attic. According to officials, the house had no power, and the fireplace was being used as a heat source.
Everyone in the house made it out safely.
Crews are working to determine the cause of the fire, but officials say that no foul play is suspected.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Big Mike's Sports Bar hosts give-back event for family of Denham Springs...
-
Boil water advisory lifted for Foxboro Drive, Foxboro Loop in Denham Springs,...
-
Tangipahoa inmate in jail for rape now faces escape charges after allegedly...
-
Border Patrol chief says New Orleans immigration crackdown has resulted in around...
-
Last of five men indicted on hazing charges connected to Caleb Wilson's...