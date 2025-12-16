Fire crews respond to house fire started in fireplace on North Acadian Thruway

BATON ROUGE — The Baton Rouge Fire Department responded to a house fire on North Acadian Thruway around 12 a.m. Tuesday morning.

When firefighters arrived, they saw smoke coming from the roof of the house. Fire officials said that the fire started when a fireplace was left burning after the occupants went to sleep.

The residents were awakened by smoke inside the home and discovered the fire in the attic. According to officials, the house had no power, and the fireplace was being used as a heat source.

Everyone in the house made it out safely.

Crews are working to determine the cause of the fire, but officials say that no foul play is suspected.