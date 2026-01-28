30°
Fire crews put out house fire in Maurepas along La. 22; no injuries reported

1 hour 24 minutes 39 seconds ago Wednesday, January 28 2026
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

MAUREPAS — Fire crews in Livingston Parish responded to the scene of a house fire along La. 22 in Maurepas on Wednesday morning.

Around 1:40 a.m., District 9 received a call about a two-story home on fire. Fire officials said that the fire was mostly contained to the second floor.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, and there are no reports of injuries as of early Wednesday morning. 

"I'm thankful for volunteers from Maurepas, French Settlement and Springfield for their dedication to helping out the community," Danielle Lessard with District 9 said. "Especially in these freezing conditions."

