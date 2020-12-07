49°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Fire crews investigating blazing house fire off Highland Road

1 hour 58 minutes 20 seconds ago Monday, December 07 2020 Dec 7, 2020 December 07, 2020 5:44 PM December 07, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ Staff
By: Zandria Thomas

BATON ROUGE - Firefighters are investigating house that was engulfed in flames a Monday afternoon.

Around 5:30 p.m. the Baton Rouge Fire Department received a call about a house in flames in the 200 block of Howard Street located one block away from the McKinley High School Alumni Center. 

The residence was vacant at the time of the incident, according to BRFD. 

No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire unknown.  

Details are limited. Check back for updates. 

 

