Fire crews host fundraiser for chief's son who was burned in accident

POINTE COUPEE - Fire crews are asking the community for help after their chief's 2-year-old son was involved in an accident, leaving burns on his neck and upper body.

According to a GoFundMe created by the members of Pointe Coupee Fire District 2, the accident happened Sunday, Jan. 22 while visiting family.

Two-year-old Aaron Jr., son of Pointe Coupee Fire Chief Aaron Edwards, was airlifted to the burn unit of a children's hospital and admitted into the ICU.

Wednesday, Chief Edwards shared the following update on Aaron Jr.'s condition:

He still try to be an active baby, but unfortunately the pain is hitting him hard on today. We are preparing for a trip back to Lafayette as we speak. The wrap will be removed at 7 a.m. tomorrow morning & he will have his first cleaning & possible skin graft. We are not looking forward to that. He doesn’t understand what’s going or why he is hurting at times. He developed a fever and some shivering but thank God we were able to break it. Thanks to everyone again for so much love and support. Please keep the prayers coming.

To visit Aaron Jr.'s GoFundMe page, click here.