Fire crews extinguish blaze in Natalbany woods on Monday afternoon

NATALBANY - On Monday, firefighter crews worked to put out a blaze in the Natalbany Woods.

The Natalbany Fire Department said the fire sparked around 5:45 p.m. along North Baptist Road. A structure close to the flames was saved.

The Louisiana Office of Agriculture and Forestry was called out to the scene. No information about how the fire started was released.