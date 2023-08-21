86°
Fire crews extinguish blaze in Natalbany woods on Monday afternoon
NATALBANY - On Monday, firefighter crews worked to put out a blaze in the Natalbany Woods.
The Natalbany Fire Department said the fire sparked around 5:45 p.m. along North Baptist Road. A structure close to the flames was saved.
The Louisiana Office of Agriculture and Forestry was called out to the scene. No information about how the fire started was released.
