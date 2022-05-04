86°
Fire breaks out in New Orleans steamboat engine room
NEW ORLEANS - Following maintenance work Tuesday night, a fire started in the engine room of the Steamboat Natchez while it was docked in the Industrial Canal.
The New Orleans Fire Department suspects the fire resulted from crews working on torching switchgear panels around 5 p.m.—the flames began at around 8 p.m., three hours later.
Firefighters were able to confine the damage to one room.
No injuries were reported.
