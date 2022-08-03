78°
Fire at Pineville home kills one, state marshals investigating
PINEVILLE - A man was found dead in his home after it burnt nearly to the ground.
Deputies with the State Fire Marshal's Office are investigating a house fire on Barthel Road in Pineville early Tuesday morning. A fire department arrived on the scene and found the body of a yet-unidentified man inside.
The State Fire Marshal did not release the identity of the man nor the cause of the fire.
