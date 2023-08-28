77°
Latest Weather Blog
Fire at hunting lease in Addis under control; deputies monitoring scene
ADDIS - Firefighters from Addis and West Baton Rouge Parish fire departments have been working for hours trying to contain a fire in Addis.
According to the Addis Police Department, a fire started in a private hunting lease off Ponderosa Lane west of Ed Lejune Road around 6:30 p.m.
Trending News
As of midnight, the fire was put out and West Baton Rouge Sheriff's deputies were working to monitor the area. No evacuations were mandated because there were no homes or roads close to the fire.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Wrapped up: Entangled powerline makes trouble for Baton Rouge home owner
-
Crews from East Baton Rouge Parish fire departments assisting with wildfires in...
-
Louisiana burn ban falls on deaf ears
-
20 motorcycle units compete in Gulf Coast Police Motorcycle Skills Training Championship
-
Quick Saturday storm brings much-needed rain, some hail