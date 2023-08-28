77°
Fire at hunting lease in Addis under control; deputies monitoring scene

9 hours 14 minutes 8 seconds ago Sunday, August 27 2023 Aug 27, 2023 August 27, 2023 9:39 PM August 27, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

ADDIS - Firefighters from Addis and West Baton Rouge Parish fire departments have been working for hours trying to contain a fire in Addis. 

According to the Addis Police Department, a fire started in a private hunting lease off Ponderosa Lane west of Ed Lejune Road around 6:30 p.m. 

As of midnight, the fire was put out and West Baton Rouge Sheriff's deputies were working to monitor the area. No evacuations were mandated because there were no homes or roads close to the fire. 

