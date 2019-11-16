59°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

FINAL: Southern Jaguars beat the Jackson State Tigers 40-34

2 hours 54 minutes 52 seconds ago Saturday, November 16 2019 Nov 16, 2019 November 16, 2019 2:52 PM November 16, 2019 in Sports
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

JACKSON- The Jags are beat the Tigers in Mississippi for the 11th game of Southern's season 40-34.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days