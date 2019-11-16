59°
Latest Weather Blog
FINAL: Southern Jaguars beat the Jackson State Tigers 40-34
JACKSON- The Jags are beat the Tigers in Mississippi for the 11th game of Southern's season 40-34.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Voter turnout main focus in Governor's race
-
TSA reminds travelers they'll soon need a 'Real ID-compliant' form to board...
-
Tight governor's race main focus of Saturday elections
-
Local shops cashing in on LSU merch, especially #9 jerseys
-
Community activist shot to death hours after speaking out at city council...