FINAL: Southern beats Alcorn State 24-14 in homecoming game

BATON ROUGE - The Southern football team picked up a huge win Saturday night, with a 24-14 victory over Alcorn State.

With the win, Southern is now 4-3 overall and 3-0 in SWAC play. Alcorn State was previously undefeated in conference play.

The game was tied at 14 at the half, and stayed that way until the fourth quarter, when Southern kicker Joshua Griffin kicked a 39-yard field goal with 6:50 left in the game to give the Jaguars a 17-14 lead.

On the ensuing Alcorn State drive, Southern's Herman Brister recovered a Braves fumble. On the next play, Kendric Rhymes put the game away with a 51-yard touchdown run.

Southern has won two straight and three of their last four games.

The Braves opened the scoring with a touchdown in the first quarter, Southern quarterback Noah Bodden's 15-yard touchdown run in the second quarter and ensuing extra point made it a 7-7 game.

Later in the second quarter, Bodden connected with Datraveon Brown on a 37-yard pass for a touchdown, giving the Jaguars a 14-7 lead

Alcorn State's Xzavier Vaughn tied the game up at 14 with an eight-yard touchdown run with 55 seconds left in the half.

Southern travels to Florida A&M next Saturday, October 26.