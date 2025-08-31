FINAL: No. 9 LSU beats No. 4 Clemson 17-10 in season opener

CLEMSON, SC - LSU beat Clemson 17–10 in a Top-10 Tigers showdown to kick off the 2025 season on the final Saturday in August.

LSU got their hands on the ball first to start the game, but couldn't walk away with any points.

On Clemson's first offensive drive, the team went three and out after a big sack from cornerback PJ Woodland.

LSU quickly got the ball back, but tight end Bauer Sharp fumbled in LSU territory to set up Clemson with good field position.

LSU's defense stepped up, holding Clemson to just three points after a 42-yard field goal by placekicker Nolan Hauser gave Clemson an early 3–0 lead.

The LSU Tigers tied the game early in the second quarter with a 52-yard field goal by placekicker Damian Ramos, making it 3–3.

Clemson responded on their next possession with a 75-yard touchdown drive, capped by a fourth-and-goal run from Adam Randall that put them up 10–3 with under five minutes remaining in the half.

QB Garrett Nussmeier took the LSU Tigers into the redzone near the end of the first half, but LSU fails to convert on 4th down and Clemson heads to the locker room with the 7-point lead.

Clemson opened the second half with a 45-yard drive that ended in a missed 48-yard field goal attempt.

LSU quickly flipped field position after multiple completions from Nussmeier to wide receiver Aaron Anderson. The Tigers capped their 9-play, 69-yard drive with a 2-yard rushing touchdown by Caden Durham to tie the game at 10–10.

On the very next drive, Clemson quickly gave the ball back to LSU as quarterback Cade Klubnik threw an interception to LSU cornerback Mansoor Delane.

LSU couldn’t capitalize on the interception, as a deep pass to wide receiver Barion Brown in the end zone was overturned to an incomplete pass after video review. Two plays later, Ramos missed a 46-yard field goal.

LSU entered the 4th quarter tied 10-10 with Clemson, but a strike from Nussmeier to tight end Trey'Dez Green gave LSU the 17-10 lead with 12:18 remaining in the ballgame.

Clemson threatened in LSU territory on the following drive, but a crucial fourth-and-5 pass breakup by Delane gave LSU possession with 9:02 remaining in the fourth quarter.

Neither team scored again, but Clemson made it to the red zone with just over a minute left. However, LSU was able to hold and keep them from tying the game.