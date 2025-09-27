FINAL: No. 4 LSU loses 24-19 to No. 13 Ole Miss

OXFORD, Miss. - LSU lost their first game of the season in the Magnolia Bowl against Ole Miss.

The two began their first drives with three-and-out possessions, but LSU was able to gain the lead off a 50-yard catch and run from Zavion Thomas into a 7-yard touchdown that deflected off of tight end Trey'Dez Green's hands into wide receiver Nic Anderson's.

Ole Miss drove down the field but settled for a field goal in the red zone. On the following drive, LSU approached the red zone before quarterback Garrett Nussmeier threw an interception.

Despite LSU's defense holding strong, with safety A.J. Haulcy giving LSU a fumble recovery as Ole Miss was in the red zone, LSU couldn't capitalize and trailed 17-7 going into the half.

In the third quarter, LSU cut the deficit to 17-10 with a field goal. They were able to add another after a P.J. Woodland interception, but Ole Miss scored again to make the lead 24-13.

LSU responded with a long drive capped off by a Harlem Berry rushing touchdown, but could not convert the two-point conversion to make the game 24-19 with 5:04 left.

However, Ole Miss drained the clock on their next drive. With 1:47 left and LSU out of timeouts, Ole Miss converted and kneeled out the clock to secure the win.

LSU plays South Carolina on Oct. 11 in Tiger Stadium following a bye.