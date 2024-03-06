Latest Weather Blog
FINAL: No. 3 LSU baseball wins 4-3 against Southeastern after ninth inning heroics
BATON ROUGE - After going into the ninth inning down 3-1, No. 3 LSU pulled out a 4-3 victory versus Southeastern Wednesday night.
The game remained scoreless thanks for Kade Anderson's 13 strikeouts through five innings pitched, but LSU scored one at the top of the fifth thanks to an RBI single from Mac Bingham.
However, LSU allowed three Southeastern runs in the next three innings, leading to the 3-1 deficit into the top of the ninth.
With only Milam on base, two outs and a 3-2 pitch count, Bingham's walk kept the game going. Ethan Frey, who pinch hit for Ryan Kucherak, hit a double to score Milam. Paxton Kling proceeded to hit a double to left that scored Frey and Bingham to take the 4-3 lead.
LSU plays Xavier at home Friday, March 8 at 6:30 p.m.
