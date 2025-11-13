63°
FINAL: LSU men's basketball beats FIU 98-81

By: Adam Burruss

BATON ROUGE - The LSU men's basketball team beat Florida International University 98-81 on Thursday to start their season 3-0.

Michael Nwoko and Marquel Sutton both led the Tigers in scoring with 19 points. 

The Tigers play Alcorn State on Nov. 18 at 7 p.m. in Baton Rouge.

