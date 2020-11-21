65°
Latest Weather Blog
FINAL: LSU 27 vs. Arkansas 24
FAYETTEVILLE - The LSU Tigers take on the Arkansas Razorbacks in Fayetteville. Both teams looking to get a win today after some tough losses this year.
This is for the Battle of the Golden Boot.
The defending champs Tigers, looking to avoid a their fifth loss for the year. This is their first game in nearly a month following a bye week after the loss to Auburn and their game against the Crimson Tide getting postponed due to COVID-19.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Mayor: No decision yet on changes to Baton Rouge Mardi Gras in...
-
Protesters rally at LSU over university's alleged mishandling of sexual assault claims
-
Lines form at EBR polling locations as early voting for Dec. 5...
-
Mardi Gras shop owner fears cancellations could put him out of business...
-
I-12 reopens after tanker truck explosion Friday morning; state trooper and truck...
Sports Video
-
Catholic freshman Daniel Beale has been thrown into super stardom thanks to...
-
Can Jameis Winston lead this Saints offense?; Fantasy Focus Week 11 with...
-
Fans' Choice Award Winner 2020: Week 7 - Baylor Langlois
-
Clay Polk is Central football's master of mystery
-
Late defensive stands and timely passing give Catholic 27-21 win over Acadiana