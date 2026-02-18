Festival International De Louisiana announces music lineup for 40th anniversary

LAFAYETTE - Festival International De Louisiane announced its music lineup for its upcoming 40th anniversary festival in April.

The cultural celebration will span five days in Downtown Lafayette. The festival will showcase music from around the world with a lineup that ranges from dozens of countries, allowing audiences to get a taste of what various cultures have to offer.

Stephen Marley, son of famous reggae artist Bob Marley, will perform at the festival and represent Jamaica. Other performers include Sally Baby's Silver Dollars, Rhiannon Giddens and Cimafunk. See the full lineup here.

Some of the regions that will be represented include Cuba, Mexico, Jamaica, Sudan and many more.

The festival will also feature gourmet food, handcrafted artwork, merchandise, and on-site beverages.