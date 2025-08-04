Festival Acadiens et Creoles lineup announced; 2025 fest opening with Zachary Richard performance

LAFAYETTE — The lineup for the 2025 Festivals Acadiens et Créoles will be anchored by performances from Zachary Richard, Wayne Toups and Rockin’ Dopsie, organizers said Monday.

The festival in Girard Park in Lafayette will kick off with Richard on Oct. 10, who performed at the second-ever Tribute to Cajun Music Concert in 1975, which was the predecessor of Festivals Acadiens

Rusty Metoyer and the Zydeco Crush will also perform on the festival's opening night. Over the next two nights, acts like Rockin’ Dopsie, Wayne Toups, Four Horses, Beau Cheval and Les Amis du Teche will round out the lineup.

“This year, we are celebrating Cinquante ans de Réveille: Et Asteur Quoi?! (Fifty Years of Réveille: And Now What?!), marking half a century since Zachary Richard's flag-waving performance at the 1975 Tribute to Cajun Music Concert, which eventually evolved into our event,” Festival founder and director Barry Jean Ancelet said. “That same night, Clifton Chenier appeared wearing a crown, proclaiming his role as King of Zydeco. Those bold and provocative moments became a call to action for generations of Cajun and Creole musicians—artists who continue to honor the past while shaping the future of this vibrant, living tradition. It’s both meaningful and gratifying to look back with pride and look ahead with excitement.”

The full music and event schedule will be released in September. The full lineup can be seen here.