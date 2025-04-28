FedEx prepares notice to close facility off Coursey Boulevard; 74 would be laid off in June

BATON ROUGE — FedEx said Monday it was preparing a formal notice that it would lay off 74 people at one of its facilities just off Coursey Boulevard and close operations there.

The official notice will be delivered Wednesday, the company said, under Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) guidelines and the facility will close in June. The shipper said the closure is part of previously announced changes to its transportation network. Eleven other facilities in the area, with 450 employees, will remain open, the company said.

FedEx said it did not expect delays in shipping times because of the closure.

The company announced in 2022 that it would change the way it picks up, transports and delivers packages within the United States and Canada. It called the initiative "One Van, One Neighborhood" and said customers might no longer need to separate packages for packages with different destinations.

FedEx says fewer handoffs at various sites may make its service quicker.

Workers have been offered "career transition support," transfers or compensation packages, the company said.