73°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Federal judge says Air Products can begin work to drill wells in Lake Maurepas

25 minutes 48 seconds ago Wednesday, January 04 2023 Jan 4, 2023 January 04, 2023 12:14 PM January 04, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ staff

BATON ROUGE – Air Products can do seismic testing on Lake Maurepas and build carbon capture injection wells, a federal judge ruled recently.

The company sued Livingston Parish after it issued a 12-month moratorium on the work. Air Products argued the moratorium could not be enforced since it had the proper permits to do the work.

The parish council voted to pass the moratorium so it could make sure the projects were safe for residents and the lake.

People who live near the lake are concerned about what the CO2 storage plan could do for the environment and the future

Trending News

U.S. District Judge Shelly Dick issued the ruling on Dec. 26.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days