Federal judge says Air Products can begin work to drill wells in Lake Maurepas

BATON ROUGE – Air Products can do seismic testing on Lake Maurepas and build carbon capture injection wells, a federal judge ruled recently.

The company sued Livingston Parish after it issued a 12-month moratorium on the work. Air Products argued the moratorium could not be enforced since it had the proper permits to do the work.

The parish council voted to pass the moratorium so it could make sure the projects were safe for residents and the lake.

People who live near the lake are concerned about what the CO2 storage plan could do for the environment and the future.

U.S. District Judge Shelly Dick issued the ruling on Dec. 26.