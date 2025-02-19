Federal judge declines to dismiss civil suit involving illegal strip search at 'Brave Cave'

BATON ROUGE--Middle District Chief Judge Shelly Dick delivered another blow to former members of the now-disbanded Baton Rouge Police Street Crimes Unit and their activities within a secret warehouse known as the "Brave Cave."

On Wednesday, Dick denied Matthew Wallace and Katherine Alvarado's motions to dismiss a civil suit against them stemming from illegal strip search allegations.

In 2023, Troy Lawrence Jr. and Matthew Wallace conducted a traffic stop of the plaintiff and searched her car. Wallace found bottles of medication that the plaintiff repeatedly told him she had prescriptions for. Despite that, Wallace and Lawrence handcuffed the plaintiff and brought her to the "Brave Cave" where Katherine Alvarado performed a cavity search that yielded no contraband. At no point was she under arrest.

In her ruling, Dick stated that Alvarado "performed an unlawful and highly invasive search and seizure in an illegal and unofficial warehouse," and Wallace was a "full and active participant" in that search.

"That's a big deal," said the plaintiff's attorney Ryan Thompson. "The court said, 'no, you're liable. You're not even afforded qualified immunity."

Despite the judge's ruling, Thompson says there is no disciplinary that can be taken against Wallace and Alvarado.

"it's my understanding that there was a clerical error that occurred that prevents the department from even holding them accountable."

Thompson says his client is seeking an apology from BRPD as well as monetary damages, but he declined to provide a figure.

In December both parties attempted to settle the suit via video conference.

"We were there for some hours." Thompson said they were unable to come to a resolution.

Thompson says these officer's actions will end up costing tax payers.

"I think the tax payers should be concerned about extending this litigation any further than what it is. We should be trying to resolve this."