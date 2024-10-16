Federal judge allows lawsuit against EBR school district over controversial event to proceed

BATON ROUGE - A federal judge Wednesday denied attempts from the East Baton Rouge Parish School System to dismiss claims that a lawsuit brought against it had no legal merit regarding the controversial "Day of Hope" event and allowed the lawsuit to proceed into the next stages of litigation.

The lawsuit, which can be read in full here, was filed in September of 2023, a year after the event took place. It said the event, which was hosted by 29:11 Ministries, was billed to the attendants as a college and career fair, but had heavy religious overtones and featured discussions about rape and abstinence, making several of the students uncomfortable.

Some of the students said the event felt more like a religious service than a educational fair. One parent said her child, who is transgender, was bullied at the event.

The lawsuit, being heard by U.S. District Judge Shelly Dick, also raises concerns that the parish school system paid the ministry $9,800 to host the event, just below the $10,000 threshold that would have required formal school board approval for the field trip.

Plaintiffs accuse the school system of eight counts, including negligence, fraud, and the violation of attendees' First and Fourteenth Amendment rights.

WBRZ has reached out to the school system for comment. However, when the lawsuit was initially filed, officials said they could not provide comment on pending litigation.