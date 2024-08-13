Federal funding for high-speed internet could be blocked in some parishes

BATON ROUGE - For years, Louisiana leaders have tried expanding high-speed internet access to everyone in the state. An LSU study from 2022 indicated that 20 percent of Louisiana adults have no access to internet service in their homes.

Under a federal grant program, Granting Unserved Municipalities Broadband Opportunities (GUMBO), steps were taken to bring service to all 64 parishes — but there are roadblocks in a handful of parishes across the state.

Franchise fees are local government fees charging companies for using public space. Veneeth Iyengar with the Louisiana Office of Broadband and Connectivity says the parishes with the fees will not receive the broadband expansion services allotted from GUMBO. East Baton Rouge and Lake Charles both have these fees.

A Louisiana law passed earlier this year will not award GUMBO funding to a city or parish that imposes franchise fees on broadband services.

State Rep. Dixon McMakin, R-Baton Rouge, says the companies receiving the charges could pass the fee down to people using the internet services.

“If we don't change the franchise fee process we have in East Baton Rouge Parish, none of that money potentially can be used in our parish,” McMakin said.

McMakin also called the for City-Parish to reconsider broadband franchise fees.

In response, the City-Parish said they support everyone in East Baton Rouge having access to high-speed internet, and they plan to review the impact of the new law with their city attorney.