FDA says shrimp sold at Walmart could be contaminated with radioactive material

1 hour 48 minutes 34 seconds ago Tuesday, August 19 2025 Aug 19, 2025 August 19, 2025 2:43 PM August 19, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is telling consumers to avoid various lots of Indonesian shrimp sold at Walmart stores in Louisiana and 12 other states. They could be contaminated with radioactive material.

The raw shrimp was processed by PT Bahari Makmur Sejati, also known as BMS Foods. The lots involved are identified as Great Value brand frozen raw shrimp with the codes 8005538-1, 8005539-1 and 8005539-1. Each have a March 15, 2027,  expiration date.

The FDA said it detected cesium-137 in a single shipment of shrimp, but the product did not enter the U.S. commerce system. While the amount of radiation detected was below the required intervention level, the FDA advises customers to throw out any package with the suspect serial numbers and expiration dates.

"Avoiding products like the shipment FDA tested with similar levels of Cs-137 is a measure intended to reduce exposure to low-level radiation that could have health impacts with continued exposure over a long period of time," the FDA said.

The agency issued the advisory for shrimp sold at Walmart stores in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Texas and West Virginia.

People who suspect they may have been exposed to elevated levels of cesium should contact their healthcare provider, the FDA said.

